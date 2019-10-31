ST. LOUIS — Police on Thursday identified the victim of Saturday's vehicle crash at the Truman Parkway exit from northbound Interstate 55.
Joseph Gaydos, 63, of Granite City, was driving a car that crashed about 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
St. Louis police said Gaydos may been driving too fast when he lost control on the rain-slick road while exiting. The vehicle struck a concrete median wall. Gaydos was partially ejected out the front passenger window.
Gaydos suffered head injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.