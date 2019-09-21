Bethany Coffey, a crew member with balloon pilot Scott Wooge, fires the team’s race craft sponsored by Purina Pro Plan on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, before the Great Forest Park Balloon Race. The annual event returns to the Central Fields for its 47th year on Saturday, Sept. 21. The stars and stripes of pilot Frank Anger’s balloon are in the background. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
ST. LOUIS — Strong winds Saturday forced the cancellation of the 47th annual Great Forest Park Balloon Race, but that didn't stop the festivities for the evening.
The race was called off shortly before its scheduled take off about 4:30 p.m., around the same time light rain showers and winds were expected to hit the St. Louis area.
While the rain had yet to fall shortly before liftoff, strong winds blowing north from southwest Missouri created conditions too dangerous to fly safely. Wind gusts recorded at St. Louis Lambert International Airport about 4 p.m. reached 31 miles per hour, according to The National Weather Service.
"While the skies look amazing the wind is too strong for our pilots to fly safely," organizers said in a written statement.
But that didn't stop the party, which continued as spectators met the balloon pilots, saw the balloons up close and took part in other festivities through the evening.
More than 60 professional hot air balloon pilots expected to take part in the St. Louis tradition, the second-oldest hot air balloon race in the country. The event returned this year to Forest Park's renovated central field. Saturday's festivities began at noon with bounce houses, dance performances, food and skydiving demonstrations.
Weather forecasters expect rainfall in the region by Sunday morning, with a 30-40% chance of scattered showers at dawn increasing to about an 80-90% percent chance of showers by evening.
Flood warnings aren't expected to be a concern in St. Louis this weekend. Parts of central and northern Missouri, as well as western and northern Illinois, are under a flash flood watch through late Sunday night.
Temperatures on Saturday reached a high near 83 by the evening.
Excessive winds prevented the balloons from taking flight
