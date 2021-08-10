Great Rivers Greenway awarded grant to improve area near Old Chain of Rocks Bridge

ST. LOUIS — The National Park Service announced on Tuesday that Great Rivers Greenway will receive a $990,000 grant to help develop and enhance the visitor area near the Old Chain of Rocks Bridge.

The project is estimated to cost nearly $5 million and cover about 16 acres near the western end of the bridge. Local donations and sales tax funding also will help pay for the project. Construction is set to begin in 2022, and is expected to take 10-12 months.

The grant will help pay for removing invasive plants; adding native species and trees; building new nature trails, a drinking fountain and rain gardens; upgrading parking areas, and installing additional security features such as lighting, cameras, fencing and more.

"We’ve been working with community stakeholders since 2019 on a plan to restore natural ecosystems and add new features for visitors," said Great Rivers Greenway CEO Susan Trautman. "Thank you to the National Park Service for their help to make this a more safe and vibrant place to explore and enjoy!"

Great Rivers Greenway maintains the bridge and surrounding area on the Missouri side. The area hosts runs, bike rides, car shows and community programs for thousands of visitors annually.