GreenLeaf Market closes after several employees test positive for COVID-19

The GreenLeaf Market near 13th Street and North Tucker Boulevard is temporarily closed after several employees tested positive for COVID-19, the store said Monday.

The grocery store will reopen after a deep cleaning and workers have been cleared to safely return to work.

"GreenLeaf associates will continue, as they have since the start of the pandemic, to wear masks at all times, maintain social distancing and sanitize throughout the day," a statement from the store said.

No further details were given. The store opened in April of 2019.

