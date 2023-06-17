ST. LOUIS — Rochelle Mosley sat outside the new chain link fence at West Florissant and College avenues, trying to keep an eye on her 8-year-old grandson as he darted among the other kids dribbling on the new Black Power Vanguard Basketball Court.

A flyer distributed on his last day of school at nearby Hickey Elementary had advertised the Saturday grand opening.

"He's been waiting since school got out," Mosley said.

He wasn't the only one waiting. Over 75 people made their way to this corner of North St. Louis to shoot some hoops and celebrate the new, $160,000 court in a neighborhood pockmarked with vacant buildings and overgrown lots.

"That's what this basketball court is about — we are tired, like you are, of living in circumstances where our children cannot see the sky, and they can't see the sky because of artificial limitations that have been imposed on us, in many instances at gunpoint," African People’s Socialist Party Chairman Omali Yeshitela told the crowd during an opening ceremony. "Instead of a sky, what they see is bombed out buildings all around us."

Yeshitela's wife, Ona Zené Yeshitela, runs the affiliated African People's Education and Defense Fund. It developed the new court on a corner that had been occupied by two vacant buildings owned by the St. Louis Land Reutilization Authority, the city's land bank. She said her group has spent over $1 million on community development, including the nearby Uhuru House that serves as office space for the two organizations along with a community garden and pavilion.

"We don't just talk about it," she said. "We do it."

Among those who came to celebrate the opening was Olympic track and field gold medalist and East St. Louis native and philanthropist Jackie Joyner-Kersee. She said her nephew is Matsemela Odom, who is president of the International People's Democratic Uhuru Movement, an affiliated group.

"I truly understand what this means for the community and bringing the community together," Joyner-Kersee said at the ribbon-cutting.

The new court is part of a flurry of basketball activity in St. Louis, including city efforts to finally add basketball courts to its two largest parks, Forest Park and Tower Grove Park. But the Yeshitelas say the north side court is especially significant because it eliminated a vacant building and beautified the neighborhood with an in-demand amenity, one many area kids were risking injury to play in the street.

"My little nephews, they're 6 and 7, they love to play basketball," said Durnisha Jackson, who was watching the event Saturday.

But right now, the family has to buy a membership at the YMCA-operated O'Fallon Park Recreation Complex to access safe courts in the neighborhood.

"They need it," Jackson said of the new courts. "There's no playgrounds around here."

But the courts come as Omali Yeshitela fights federal charges of working with Russian intelligence operatives to spread propaganda and sow discord in the U.S. He was charged two months ago in federal court in Florida, headquarters for his party's operations, after federal prosecutors said he and others in the group worked with Russian agents to promote pro-Russian propaganda about the war in Ukraine. He has said Ukraine is an instrument for the "colonial powers" to carry out war against Russia.

Yeshitela alluded to the impact Saturday, saying "the banks have even begun the process of trying to make it difficult for us to get resources." Regions Bank has cut ties with the APEDF and Facebook and GoFundMe have also begun to block fundraising efforts.

But he told the Post-Dispatch that the "attacks" on the group from the FBI "have really grown our support and solidarity" and the APEDF would still be able to raise money for future projects.

"Success is in the people" he said. "It's never in the banks and politicians. If we waited for the banks and politicians, we wouldn't have done a thing."

And he reiterated what attorneys for the APEDF told the newspaper last month: that the community development efforts of the APEDF are separate from his legal issues. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which he called "silly."

"Why would anyone," Yeshitela said, gesturing to the crowded basketball court in the heart of north St. Louis, "want to do something to keep this from happening?"