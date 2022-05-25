Hazelwood rally participants push Amazon to raise pay, improve worker safety

HAZELWOOD — Amazon warehouse employees, area union leaders and supporters called for higher wages and improved work conditions at all Amazon facilities in the St. Louis region at a rally on Wednesday.

The rally, sponsored by the labor group Missouri Workers Center, was held at First Missionary Baptist Church, just a half-mile from Amazon’s Hazelwood facilities.

Inclement weather canceled a march initially planned to run from the church to an Amazon site. Over 75 people instead filled a room in the church, calling on Amazon to boost pay by $3 an hour for all employees instead of just during the company’s “peak season” around the holidays.

They also urged safer work conditions, such as better storm preparedness — an issue brought into focus after a powerful tornado ripped through an Amazon facility in Edwardsville in December, killing six people on site. Lawsuits are pending against Amazon from families of those employees.

One Amazon employee, Jake Frankenreiter, told the crowd of his concerns with Amazon’s handling of his work injury at the St. Peters location.

Frankenreiter, who has worked there for over two years, said he injured himself while pushing a bulk container on the job.

Once he reported the injury, he said he was told to take a COVID-19 test with the company’s on-site medical team. His injury ended up being with one of his pectoral muscles, and he said he was left with no paid time off in addition to a $1,000 hospital bill.

“If you get hurt that’s a bad thing and that’s considered a bad thing, and it’s never Amazon or the worker safety team’s fault,” Frankenreiter said.

Amazon employs about 4,000 people at its regional facilities in St. Peters, Hazelwood and Edwardsville.

A labor-union based group, the Strategic Organizing Center, released a report earlier this year that said injuries at Amazon facilities nationally had increased by 20% from 2020 to 2021.

Amazon has disputed the report, saying that recordable injuries fell by 13% from 2019 to 2021, while noting in a statement provided Wednesday that “we have more work do to make additional improvements in reducing injuries and keeping employees safe.”

“We encourage anyone to compare our median pay and benefits to other retailers. Amazon employees earn an average starting wage of at least $18 an hour — more than double the federal minimum wage,” the statement continued.

Thursday’s rally was one of many across the nation timed to coincide with the e-commerce giant’s annual shareholders meeting on Wednesday. A record number of investor resolutions were considered at the meeting, but all 15 that challenged the company’s policies, including several on worker safety, were rejected during shareholder voting, Reuters reported.

The rallies also took place amid union organizing efforts at many Amazon facilities, which the company has fought.

