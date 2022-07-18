Hazelwood residents seek to recall entire Robertson Fire District board

HAZELWOOD — For the first time in at least 30 years, an entire fire district board in St. Louis County will face recall, according to local elections officials.

All three members of the Robertson Fire Protection District board are up for recall after a group of residents, Citizens to Save Hazelwood & Fire Services, gathered more than 630 certified petition signatures. The drive exceeded the 578 required for a recall, 25% of recent voters in the district.

The three elected board members, Joan Noel, Becky Reinsmith and Mike Conley, govern the district that serves just under 6,000 residents in Hazelwood and Bridgeton.

The district been at the center of a yearslong conflict with critics who oppose Robertson's spending and costly contract with Hazelwood. District leaders, meanwhile, have described the opponents as a Hazelwood-backed "bullies" aimed at getting the city out of its commitments.

It will be a rare election, said Eric Fey, Democratic Director of Elections at the St. Louis County Board of Elections.

"No one in this office ever remembers a fire district recall happening here before," he said. "I called around to other counties and so far have only been able to find one other time in Bolinger County when there was a recall like this."

On the ballot, voters will be asked both if they would like to recall the members and, if it passes, which candidates they want to replace them.

"This is about holding fire districts accountable," said Jennifer Guyton, a leader of Citizens to Save Hazelwood & Fire Services.

The petition for signatures cited four reasons for recalling all three board members: Refusal to lower costs to Hazelwood for service, retaliation against a resident critic, failure to turn over public records, and selling district property for less than market value.

The citizens' group filed several lawsuits against the district, claiming misconduct. The district has denied the claims. The suits are ongoing.

A heated debate

The legal battle between Hazelwood and the fire district has been brewing for more than five years.

At the center of the dispute is a court-ordered contract formed between Hazelwood and the fire district in 1995 after the city annexed an area already covered by the district.

The result: About a fourth of Hazelwood gets fire service from the city’s own fire department, while other annexed areas are covered by the Robertson and the Florissant Valley fire protection districts.

Hazelwood was required to pay any fire district tax exceeding 99 cents for each $100 of assessed value, a cost that has since ballooned over the years, raising the city's bill to $4.5 million last fiscal year, up from $1.16 million in 1995. Expenses for the three fire and EMS service providers took up about 30% of the city's $35 million budget last year.

The city stopped paying the district in 2018, triggering a lawsuit by Robertson. Both sides are now in mediation.

In a statement to the Post-Dispatch last month, Robertson attorney Chuck Billings wrote that Robertson offered to merge with the Hazelwood Fire Department to save the city money, but was rejected.

The statement argued that while Hazelwood may be in financial distress, "threats such as those found in the recent letter from the mayor are not the answer."

In an April interview with the Post-Dispatch, Howell denied any financial improprieties and said the district was making other changes, including ending the policy of selling used vehicles to current or former employees.

Howell recently retired and has been replaced by Chief Todd Phillips, who referred a reporter to board members for comment on the recall attempts.

The fire district announced in April a plan to slash residential tax rates by nearly 60%. The residential tax rate would go from $2.41 to 99 cents.

Robertson officials said the move, to take effect next year, would save the city of Hazelwood an estimated $638,000 in taxes.

Robertson averaged about 2,542 calls for service per year from 2019 through 2021, according to dispatch statistics. Its latest public audit from 2020 shows the district had $9.1 million in expenditures, about 73% of which went to salaries and benefits.