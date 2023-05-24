FESTUS — Days after videos spread online of a rare cinnamon-colored black bear wandering through Festus, likely the same bear was hit by a car and found dead on Interstate 55.

The crash happened about 9 p.m. Tuesday in an area just south of I-55 north in Festus, according to Missouri Highway Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson.

Troopers found the bear lying dead in the highway, Thompson said. Investigators don't know what type of vehicle hit the bear because the driver left the scene, he said.

The crash happened hours after videos and photos of what appears to be the same bear spread online and were featured by St. Louis TV stations. The footage showed the bear wandering through residential yards in Festus and poking around trash cans as shocked residents filmed.

Dan Zarlenga, a spokesman for the Missouri Department of Conservation, said department staff believes the bear found dead on I-55 was likely the same one. Both had reddish-tinted "cinnamon" fur, an uncommon color for the species.

Department staff suspects the bear was about 2 or 3 years old and male. The department will take the bear's remains to its Wildlife Health Veterinary Lab in Columbia for a complete necropsy and genetic sampling, Zarlenga said in an email.

Festus resident Christina Johnson recorded a video of the bear wandering through her neighborhood early Tuesday just hours before the crash.

"So sad. I wish they had just relocated it," Johnson said Wednesday. She said the bear wandered around the area near her house for hours.

In June 2022, another bear found its way into Jefferson County neighborhoods before it, too, was struck and killed on I-55 between Herculaneum and Festus.

"I just didn't want it to end up like the last one, and it, unfortunately, came to the same fate," Johnson said. "He was just hungry looking for food."