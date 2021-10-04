Heading into Illinois? Lane closure set for stretch from Poplar Street Bridge

EAST ST. LOUIS — Drivers who cross the Poplar Street Bridge into Illinois will encounter a lane closure on a stretch of northbound Interstate 55/64 for the next several days, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

The left northbound lane of the interstate will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. from the Poplar Street Bridge to the point where Interstates 55 and 64 split.

The restriction will last from Tuesday through Friday, and is necessary for bridge deck repairs, IDOT officials said. All entrance and exit ramps will remain open during construction.

Motorists are warned to expect delays in the area and to use alternate routes when possible.