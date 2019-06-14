St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) hoists the Stanley Cup with the help of his parents after the Blues beat the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the TD Garden in Boston. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Parade: The parade will start at 18th and Market Streets and will end at North Broadway and Market Street.
Celebration: After the parade, players, alumni and team officials will lead a victory celebration on the grounds of the Gateway Arch.
Enter the Arch grounds through three security points, two in Luther Ely Smith Square at Fourth and Market streets; and one at the north end of the Arch grounds.
Cost: Free
Weather: Events will take place rain or shine. Rain is forecast, mostly in the morning.
Refreshments: Concession stands on the Arch grounds will sell soda, water and beer (cash only). Soft-sided coolers with sealed non-alcoholic beverages will be allowed on the Arch grounds. No glass.
Travel advice: Arrive early. Anyone heading downtown is encouraged to use MetroLink or Metro buses. Starting at 11 a.m. Friday these ramps will close: Eastbound Interstate 44/northbound Interstate 55 to Walnut Street; and westbound Poplar Street Bridge to eastbound I-44 and Walnut Street.
If you skip it: The parade and rally will also be televised live on FOX Sports Midwest and streamed live on FOX Sports GO. Coverage will include play-by-play announcer John Kelly, Hall-of-Famer Bernie Federko, TV analyst Darren Pang, Blues Live host Scott Warmann, former Blues defenseman Jamie Rivers and reporters Erica Weston and Andy Strickland. The parade will also re-air Sunday at 8 p.m. CT on FOX Sports Midwest.