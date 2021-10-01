Heads-up, drivers: Roadwork will require lane restrictions on Route 370

Drivers traveling on Route 370 in St. Charles and St. Louis counties this weekend and next week should be prepared for some lane restrictions and delays, Missouri Department of Transportation officials said.

Starting at 7 p.m. Friday, two westbound lanes of Route 370 from the Missouri River to Interstate 70 will be closed, and remain that way through 2 p.m. Monday. At that time, one of those lanes will reopen.

At 9 a.m. Monday, an eastbound lane of Route 370 will close from the Missouri River to Interstate 270. From 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. each night through Thursday, a second eastbound lane also will be closed.

Transportation officials said the restrictions are necessary for repairs, and are dependent on the weather.