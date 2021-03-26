Health care providers target north St. Louis residents at weekend vaccine event

ST. LOUIS — A group of St. Louis-area health care providers are offering 1,200 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to city residents on Saturday and Sunday.

As of Friday afternoon, 760 people had signed up, but hundreds of appointments were still available. The event is held by United Immunity STL, a group that includes Affinia Healthcare, SSM Health and the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis.

Residents must be eligible for the vaccines under the state's phases, and must live in one of these ZIP codes: 63120, 63115, 63113, 63112, 63108, 63107, 63106 or 63103. People should bring a driver's license, library card, utility bill or another document that verifies their home address.

Appointments are required. The event will offer the vaccine manufactured by Pfizer, which requires a second dose after 21 days.

Residents can request free transportation to the event when they register, and on Saturday there will be a free shuttle departing every 30 minutes from Affinia Healthcare's clinic at 1717 Biddle Street. Vaccines will be administered in the Victor Roberts Building, at 1408 North Kingshighway Boulevard.

Register at this website: https://unitedimmunitystl.com/

For assistance with registering, email: homestateoutreach@centene.com

