 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Health care providers target north St. Louis residents at weekend vaccine event
0 comments

Health care providers target north St. Louis residents at weekend vaccine event

{{featured_button_text}}
BJC begins vaccinating frontline caregivers

A vial of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine sits awaiting the next recipient on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at the Washington University School of Medicine campus in St. Louis as BJC began the first round of vaccinations for frontline health care workers. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

ST. LOUIS — A group of St. Louis-area health care providers are offering 1,200 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to city residents on Saturday and Sunday.

As of Friday afternoon, 760 people had signed up, but hundreds of appointments were still available. The event is held by United Immunity STL, a group that includes Affinia Healthcare, SSM Health and the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis.

Residents must be eligible for the vaccines under the state's phases, and must live in one of these ZIP codes: 63120, 63115, 63113, 63112, 63108, 63107, 63106 or 63103. People should bring a driver's license, library card, utility bill or another document that verifies their home address.

Appointments are required. The event will offer the vaccine manufactured by Pfizer, which requires a second dose after 21 days.

Residents can request free transportation to the event when they register, and on Saturday there will be a free shuttle departing every 30 minutes from Affinia Healthcare's clinic at 1717 Biddle Street. Vaccines will be administered in the Victor Roberts Building, at 1408 North Kingshighway Boulevard.

Register at this website: https://unitedimmunitystl.com/

For assistance with registering, email: homestateoutreach@centene.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: St. Louis County Executive Sam Page says volunteers needed for vaccination effort

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports