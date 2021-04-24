 Skip to main content
Health department, local nonprofits holding accessible COVID-19 vaccine clinic for residents with disabilities or hearing loss
Health department, local nonprofits holding accessible COVID-19 vaccine clinic for residents with disabilities or hearing loss

BJC begins vaccinating frontline caregivers

A vial of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine sits awaiting the next recipient on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at the Washington University School of Medicine campus in St. Louis as BJC began the first round of vaccinations for frontline health care workers. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

BERKELEY — Local organizations are holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Thursday in Berkeley, open to individuals age 16 and older who have a disability or hearing loss.

The clinic will run from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the John C. Murphy Health Center, at 6121 North Hanley Road in Berkeley. The event will offer the vaccine manufactured by Pfizer and BioNTech, which can be administered to people 16 and older.

 To register, contact Paraquad at 314-289-4320.

The clinic is organized by the St. Louis County Department of Public Health, the University of Missouri St. Louis, and the nonprofits DEAF Inc. and Paraquad.

The event will be fully accessible, including sign language interpreting services.

