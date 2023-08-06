ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Local and state health officials are working to identify people who may have been exposed to measles after learning of an internationally imported case in the St. Louis region.

Measles is a highly contagious illness that is transmitted by contact with an infected person through coughing and sneezing. People are considered to be contagious from four days before until four days after the rash appears. The measles virus can remain infectious in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area, health officials said in a release.

Officials from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the St. Louis County Department of Public Health and the St. Charles County Department of Public Health said in a release that they are waiting for the completion of tests to determine the strain of disease from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health officials said the known times of possible exposure are:

The Fitness Edge, at 10571 Old Olive Street Road in Creve Coeur

July 21, from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

July 24, from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

July 25, from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Total Access Urgent Care, at 2128 First Capitol Drive in St. Charles

July 25, from 5 p.m to 9 p.m.

The emergency department at the Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Peters

July 25, from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Officials are urging that health care providers who have patients suspected of having measles isolate and immediately report suspected cases to the local public health agency or to the state at 573-751-6113 or 800-392-0272 outside normal business hours.

Common symptoms of measles include a high fever, cough, runny nose and red and watery eyes. A rash appears three to five days after symptoms begin. A rash usually starts as flat red spots that appear on the face at the hairline and spread downward to the neck, trunk, arms, legs and feet, officials said.

Measles is a vaccine-preventable disease. The public can check with their health care provider to ensure they are up-to-date on vaccines.

St. Louis County residents may discuss their immunization status and request a measles immunity test by calling the St. Louis Department of Public Health at 314-615-1630 during regular business hours and 314-615-7677 after business hours.

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health can be reached 636-949-7319.