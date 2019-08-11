Subscribe for $3 for three months

A heat advisory will be in effect  for the St. Louis area Monday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The National Weather Service is predicting temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, with heat indexes of up to 110.

The weather service issued a warning Sunday that the high temperatures and humidity could lead to heat-related illness, with the elderly, infants, people working outdoors and those without air conditioning at higher risk.

Cooling centers will be open throughout the area, according to the United Way of Greater St. Louis. A list of locations will be updated on the the agency's website. People can also call 1-800-427-4626. 

The weather is expected to be slightly cooler for the rest of the week, with predicted highs in the 80s.

