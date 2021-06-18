Heat could slam St. Louis area Friday with temps topping 100

ST. LOUIS — Dangerous heat is expected across the St. Louis metropolitan area Friday with temperatures that could top 100.

A heat advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service said the high temperature on Friday could reach 102 degrees. But forecasters predict the day's heat index — what it feels like, once humidity is factored in — could be closer to 107 degrees in some places.

That combination of heat and humidity can cause heat stress during outdoor exertion or long exposure, so the National Weather Service issued the heat advisory.

The advisory covers the St. Louis metropolitan area and a large swath in south-central, southwest, and west-central Illinois and portions of central, east-central, northeast, and southeast Missouri.

City officials in Troy, Mo., are urging residents to conserve water to combat the heat. In a Thursday evening alert, they asked that if residents must water their yards, they do so on an alternating schedule.

Officials urge people to check on neighbors and relatives most susceptible to heat stress, including the very young, the elderly and those without air conditioning.