Heavy rain arrives in St. Louis. Severe thunderstorm warning issued.

ST. LOUIS — Days after St. Louis was hit with historic rainfall and widespread flooding, some areas may see up to 5 inches of rain on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued just before 3:30 p.m.

There is potential for damaging winds, and possibly localized flash flooding, according to the National Weather Service in St. Louis. Some places may see large hail.

The region has spent the past week attempting to recover from a historic storm that brought a record 9 inches of rain to the St. Louis area — and almost 13 inches in some places. The area took another hit two days later, when another 2 to 4 inches of rain fell, and once again flooded roads, homes and businesses.

The Weather Service forecast between 1 inch and 3 inches of rain, but noted that some places could see up to 5 inches.

Area residents should make sure they have multiple ways to receive weather-related warnings, especially at night, said Matt Beitscher, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. That can include cell phones, weather radios or televisions.

Residents can monitor for flash flood watches or flash flood warnings at weather.gov/stlouis. A watch indicates that the atmospheric conditions for a flash flood are coming together, while a warning indicates that flash flood conditions are imminent or occurring.

It is difficult to forecast rainfall amounts, and to predict which areas may be most impacted. But as of Wednesday morning, the largest flooding potential was expected in a large region stretching from St. Charles County and Madison County, Illinois to the north, east toward Mount Vernon, Illinois, down into the bootheel region of Missouri and along the Interstate 44 corridor to the southwest.

The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District has fielded around 3,000 calls for rain-related issues since last Tuesday, said spokesman Sean Stone, a much higher call volume than it sees with typical storms. Some calls are still rolling in about problems stemming from last week's storms, so the agency still has about 500 to work through.

The agency recommends that before storms hit, residents make sure the drains and inlets around their homes are clear, and remove any debris if they can do so safely. Items laying out in peoples' yards, like water bottles or kickballs, should also be cleared ahead of time, because with enough water they can get pushed and block drains.

The Missouri Botanical Garden canceled the Wednesday night Whitaker Music Festival performance; it would have been the last one of the summer.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.