Heavy rain, hail and flash flooding may hit St. Louis region in next few days
Heavy rain, hail and flash flooding may hit St. Louis region in next few days

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis region should brace for inclement weather including thunderstorms, a flash flood watch and possible hail on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. 

Some areas will start seeing rain as soon as Tuesday night, but the main threat of heavy rain and flooding will be Wednesday, according to the NWS, which also predicts wind gusts up to 60 mph on Wednesday and Thursday.

A flash flood watch is in effect for areas south of Interstate 70 in Illinois and south of Interstate 44 in Missouri from 1 p.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday, said NWS meteorologist Thomas Spriggs.

"It's a low potential, but it's there for Wednesday daytime into the evening hours," Spriggs said. "The Wednesday morning threat looks like it will focus mostly on large hail, and then as we get into the afternoon that's when it switches over to, if we do get a severe thunderstorm, it could be a damaging wind threat." 

After Wednesday and Thursday's storms, better weather is on the way — sunny skies are expected to roll in Friday and last through the weekend. 

 

