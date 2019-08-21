ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Storms moved into the area Wednesday evening, with the heaviest rain hitting South County. A flash flood warning was issued for St. Louis, St. Louis County, and portions of St. Charles and Franklin counties until 5:45 a.m. Thursday.
At 10 p.m., Ameren UE was reporting more than 6,300 customers without power.
Highway 141 was closed at Interstate 44.
The National Weather Service reported that up to 2.5 inches of rain fell between 8:45 and 9:45 p.m.
The Cardinals' game against Milwaukee was delayed in the eighth inning.