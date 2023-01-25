Heavy snowfall missed St. Louis, but parts of the Ozarks saw a foot of snow Wednesday

ST. LOUIS — Despite winter weather warnings, early event cancellations, and even public service reminders about safe driving and snow shoveling, St. Louis and much of St. Louis County awoke to only 1 to 3 inches of snow Wednesday — the very low end of what was expected.

But heavier snow didn't miss the area by much, with some parts of Missouri's Ozark region seeing up to a foot of flakes.

Several forces contributed to the difference and made the snowstorm something of a dud, locally — including that temperatures were right around freezing.

In St. Louis, conditions moved from rain to snow more slowly than anticipated. Although the ratio can vary widely, the moisture from one inch of rain generally equates to about 10 inches of snow, meaning that even a slight difference in the observed mix of rain and snow can drastically throw off snowfall totals.

In comparison, Ozark regions to the south saw much higher rates of snowfall — with 10 inches falling near Farmington, and 12 inches close to the Arkansas border, in places like West Plains and Lanton. Had that belt of harder snowfall stretched a bit farther north, St. Louis could’ve seen a far different scenario. Even when surface-level temperatures are slightly above freezing, rapid snowfall can win out — forming an initial layer that might slush up but also helps pave the way for more snow to stick on top of it.

“That snowfall rate was a key player,” said Jared Maples, a meteorologist in the St. Louis forecast office for the National Weather Service. “The more snow you add, it kind of acts as an insulator.”

Meanwhile, the snow in southern parts of Missouri was aided by another main element: the slightly higher elevations of the Ozarks, which Maples said “can be a big factor” when differences of just 1 or 2 degrees mark a tipping point.

“It kind of shows you how the elevation can play into things here in Missouri, especially when you’re right on that threshold,” he said.

Looking ahead, forecasters warned that cold overnight temperatures leading into Thursday could create the potential for water or slush to refreeze on roadways.

But temperatures will rebound dramatically over the next few days, reaching into the 40s or even 50s by Saturday. Conditions could then boomerang back toward freezing by the start of next week, when snow is again possible. That outlook, however, is still subject to change in the coming days, Maples said.

