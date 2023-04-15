ST. LOUIS — After a weeklong stretch of sunshine, storms are brewing for Saturday.

Brief downpours are expected to pop up in the late morning in some parts of the region, but a cold front pushing through in the evening will likely bring widespread rain, and in some places, up to baseball-sized hail, said Jayson Gosselin with the National Weather Service in St. Louis.

Heavier damage will be felt west of the region, closer to Jefferson City, he said, and the potential for tornadoes is low.

"It depends on when the storms fire," Gosselin said. The most likely window is 6 to 8 p.m.

The rain will usher in much cooler temperatures, with a high Sunday predicted around 50 degrees. This week's summer preview featured temperatures that were at least 15 degrees above normal for this time of year, Gosselin said.