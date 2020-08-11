Heavy winds topple tree in Pevely, killing woman

UPDATES with additional detail from Dunklin Fire Protection District

PEVELY — A Pevely woman was killed when a tree fell on her during Monday's storms.

Pevely police Capt. Larry Miller said the 51-year-old woman died at the scene about 6 p.m. Monday. Her name hasn't been released.

Heavy winds toppled a large tree in the woman's yard in the 1000 block of Sunridge Trail South, Miller said.

The woman and her boyfriend had run outside to try to move a shell for a Jeep. The shell was in the yard, off the vehicle, and they were worried the tree would fall onto the shell, Miller said.

"The whole tree uprooted and fell over," Miller said. "It didn't touch the shell, it got her. The tree went across the middle of her back."

The woman's boyfriend called 911 and ran to a neighbor's home to get a chainsaw.

Chief Brad Williams of the Dunklin Fire Protection District said the woman was dead by the time crews arrived. They used chain saws to remove the tree so her body could be retrieved by funeral home workers. Williams said Dunklin firefighters ran on a dozen calls during the storm, including for power lines down, but that no one else was hurt.