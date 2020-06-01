Heege Road closed for three months as crews replace water mains

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Missouri American Water said Monday it is replacing two water mains in St. Louis County, including one that’s forced the three-month closure of a section of Heege Road.
Heege is closed to allow crews to replace 450 feet of 16-inch cast iron main between Birkenhead Drive and Valcour Avenue. The water main, dating from the 1950s, is being replaced with 16-inch ductile iron main.
Separately, crews are replacing more than 3,200 feet of water main along Glyn Cagny Road. Six-inch diameter iron pipe from the 1950s, which Missouri American says has “experienced a high number of breaks,” is being replaced with 8-inch PVC.
The two projects are part of Missouri American’s projected $92 million capital investment in water main replacements in St. Louis County in 2020.
