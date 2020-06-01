Heege Road closed for three months as crews replace water mains
Heege Road closed for three months as crews replace water mains

Water main break in Ballwin

Crews from Missouri American Water repair a water main break at the intersection of Manchester Road and Manchester Meadows in Ballwin on Friday, Jan. 25, 2013. Photo by Erik M. Lunsford elunsford@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Missouri American Water said Monday it is replacing two water mains in St. Louis County, including one that’s forced the three-month closure of a section of Heege Road.

Heege is closed to allow crews to replace 450 feet of 16-inch cast iron main between Birkenhead Drive and Valcour Avenue. The water main, dating from the 1950s, is being replaced with 16-inch ductile iron main.

Separately, crews are replacing more than 3,200 feet of water main along Glyn Cagny Road. Six-inch diameter iron pipe from the 1950s, which Missouri American says has “experienced a high number of breaks,” is being replaced with 8-inch PVC. 

The two projects are part of Missouri American’s projected $92 million capital investment in water main replacements in St. Louis County in 2020.  

