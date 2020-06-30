Herbie's restaurant in Clayton closed until July 6 after diner tests positive for coronavirus

CLAYTON — Herbie’s restaurant on Maryland Avenue will stay closed through Monday for cleaning and testing after a possible coronavirus exposure.

A guest who dined inside the restaurant between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday learned on Saturday morning of a positive test for COVID-19, according to a letter sent Tuesday by the restaurant’s owner, Aaron Tietelbaum.

“While this information has been of serious concern, we are grateful that our outward message of open communication prompted the guest to immediately and directly inform us so that we could begin taking the appropriate next steps and avoid any further risks to our staff and patrons,” reads a message Tietelbaum sent Tuesday.

The restaurant said Sunday that it would be closed for one additional day, but has extended the closure to allow all staff members to get tested for COVID-19 and receive results before returning to work.

Herbie’s brought in a specialized cleaning crew to deep clean and sanitize the restaurant.

When it was previously closed for six weeks in the spring, the restaurant installed safety partitions and a new water sanitation system and ordered protective equipment for staff and guests. They have now also purchased a disinfecting fog machine, Tietelbaum said.

"We are taking this opportunity to learn even more about what our community and country are facing and seek ways that we can be of assistance and support to any other businesses that may face this in the future," he said.

