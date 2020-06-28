Herbie's restaurant in Clayton closes after diner tests positive for coronavirus

CLAYTON — Herbie’s restaurant on Maryland Avenue is closed at least through Monday for cleaning and testing after a possible coronavirus exposure.

A guest who dined inside the restaurant between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a message on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“We take this information very seriously and immediately halted operations at the restaurant. We are grateful that our outward message of open communication prompted them to directly inform us so that we may take the appropriate next steps,” reads the message.

Herbie’s brought in a specialized cleaning crew to “deep clean and completely sanitize the space,” under emergency procedures. Employees must be tested for the virus before they can return to work, according to the message.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.