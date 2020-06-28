You are the owner of this article.
Herbie's restaurant in Clayton closes after diner tests positive for coronavirus
Herbie's in Clayton

French posters decorate the dining rooms at Herbie's in Clayton.

 Photo by Laurie Skrivan, Post-Dispatch

CLAYTON — Herbie’s restaurant on Maryland Avenue is closed at least through Monday for cleaning and testing after a possible coronavirus exposure.

A guest who dined inside the restaurant between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a message on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“We take this information very seriously and immediately halted operations at the restaurant. We are grateful that our outward message of open communication prompted them to directly inform us so that we may take the appropriate next steps,” reads the message.

Herbie’s brought in a specialized cleaning crew to “deep clean and completely sanitize the space,” under emergency procedures. Employees must be tested for the virus before they can return to work, according to the message.

