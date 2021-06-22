Here's why fireworks will be more expensive this year in the St. Louis area

BARNHART — Randy Vaughn has worried over his fireworks stand so much recently that employees gave him a new nickname.

“They call me Mr. T.I.B.,” Vaughn said. “Because I’m always saying, ‘This is bad, this is bad.’”

Like many fireworks vendors, Randy’s Fireworks is coming off a big 2020 after the pandemic canceled large shows and residents rushed to put on their own.

Even with restrictions on municipal displays lifted this summer, he expects healthy demand this season.

But this year, he doesn’t have a whole lot to sell.

Last year’s banner summer left firework vendors’ inventories badly depleted coming into 2021, and issues with shipping on both sides of the Pacific Ocean have hobbled efforts to restock the shelves. And now, as sellers like Vaughn open this week ahead of July 4, they are raising prices on what they do have by double-digit percentages.

“I’ve got some product, so I’m going to sell what I’ve got,” Vaughn said. “But when it’s gone, it’s gone. And just about everybody’s in the same boat.”