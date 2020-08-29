High school football kicks off in St. Charles County amid COVID-19 restrictions

COTTLEVILLE — High school football brought about 500 people to Francis Howell Central Friday night, as the school took on Fort Zumwalt East in one of the first sporting events in the region to allow fans since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
At first glance, it was a relatively standard football game: coaches, players, a band, cheerleaders, parents and concession stand refreshments.
But several coronavirus-related restrictions made clear it wasn’t typical fall Friday night under the lights: Stadium capacity was limited to 25%, some cheerleaders weren’t allowed to perform stunts, and the concession stand offered only packaged food — no hot dogs or snow cones.
“We’re trying to keep things as normal as possible,” said Scott Harris, activities director at Howell Central. Harris said he usually prepares for about 3,000 to 4,000 people at a typical Friday night game.
The matchup between Howell Central and Fort Zumwalt East was one of just a few happening in the St. Louis area, as most schools continue to restrict sports in an effort to limit the spread of coronavirus.
St. Louis Public Schools announced last week it would push football to the spring, as did Ferguson-Florissant, Hazelwood, Pattonville, Ritenour and Riverview Gardens school districts. The Illinois High School Association did the same.
In St. Louis County, no scrimmages or games are allowed for contact sports. Football may resume in October.
Just a few minutes into the game, Howell Central students celebrated the team’s first touchdown of the year. On Monday, those students will begin the 2020-2021 school year, either virtually or in person, as the district let students decide.
“You definitely have different ranges,” said Brian Warner, assistant principal at Howell Central. “There are some who are excited and very confident (about the school year), and there are others who are hesitant and a little nervous. We’ve done everything we can through protocols and procedures to really put them in a position where they feel comfortable.
“The fact that the lights are on on a Friday night, and the kids are here, to get to this spot, it’s encouraging.”
School merchandise sales for Howell Central were up significantly, said Jenny Hoshaw, president of a parent club that helped sell T-shirts and facemasks at the stadium’s entrance.
On the visitors’ side, Shayna Kelly, head cheerleading coach at Fort Zumwalt East, said her girls were happy to be back on the field and have been practicing for about three weeks. But they’re holding off on stunts, which require skin contact, until further notice.
Another difference Friday was that the Howell Central’s band sat across the field, rather than in the home stands, because of social distancing restrictions.
“When the band is over here and it’s more condensed, it’s a much better experience,” said Allie Sheehan, parent of a band student. “I’m grateful we get to have this experience after being at the house for so long, but it’s really not the same.”
Francis Howell Central ultimately won 26-7.
