High school football kicks off in St. Charles County amid COVID-19 restrictions

St. Louis Public Schools announced last week it would push football to the spring, as did Ferguson-Florissant, Hazelwood, Pattonville, Ritenour and Riverview Gardens school districts. The Illinois High School Association did the same.

In St. Louis County, no scrimmages or games are allowed for contact sports. Football may resume in October.

Just a few minutes into the game, Howell Central students celebrated the team’s first touchdown of the year. On Monday, those students will begin the 2020-2021 school year, either virtually or in person, as the district let students decide.

“You definitely have different ranges,” said Brian Warner, assistant principal at Howell Central. “There are some who are excited and very confident (about the school year), and there are others who are hesitant and a little nervous. We’ve done everything we can through protocols and procedures to really put them in a position where they feel comfortable.

“The fact that the lights are on on a Friday night, and the kids are here, to get to this spot, it’s encouraging.”

School merchandise sales for Howell Central were up significantly, said Jenny Hoshaw, president of a parent club that helped sell T-shirts and facemasks at the stadium’s entrance.