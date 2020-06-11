High school students organize protest in Jefferson County; for several, this was their first

ARNOLD — Kalee Kable was about 9 or 10 years old when she sat inside a Qdoba restaurant with her parents and little brother not long after the Ferguson police killing of Michael Brown.

A group of protesters came inside the mall adjacent to the restaurant, chanting. The protesters laid down in the food court. The workers locked the door between the mall and the restaurant.

Kable, now 15, doesn’t remember feeling particularly scared. “I just thought it was cool they were standing up for what they believed in,” she said. “I just always thought it would be cool to stand up for what I believed in, too.”

Her parents were wary of letting her attend any of the larger, recent protests, but relented when she heard about a protest organized by classmates at Fox High School in Arnold.

The group of about 20 — mostly high school students who had never attended a protest before — met at Arnold City Park on Thursday afternoon. They marched up Jeffco Boulevard to Highway 141 and back, chanting and holding signs.

Just to keep an eye on things, Kable’s dad followed along in his Jeep, as well as a few Arnold police officers in their SUVs.