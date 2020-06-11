High school students organize protest in Jefferson County; for several, this was their first

ARNOLD — Kalee Kable was about 9 or 10 years old when she sat inside a Qdoba restaurant with her parents and little brother not long after the Ferguson police killing of Michael Brown.
A group of protesters came inside the mall adjacent to the restaurant, chanting. The protesters laid down in the food court. The workers locked the door between the mall and the restaurant.
Kable, now 15, doesn’t remember feeling particularly scared. “I just thought it was cool they were standing up for what they believed in,” she said. “I just always thought it would be cool to stand up for what I believed in, too.”
Her parents were wary of letting her attend any of the larger, recent protests, but relented when she heard about a protest organized by classmates at Fox High School in Arnold.
The group of about 20 — mostly high school students who had never attended a protest before — met at Arnold City Park on Thursday afternoon. They marched up Jeffco Boulevard to Highway 141 and back, chanting and holding signs.
Just to keep an eye on things, Kable’s dad followed along in his Jeep, as well as a few Arnold police officers in their SUVs.
Abrar Al-Ebadi and Zoe Simonds, both 15 and students at Fox, and their friend Rand Alhachami, 14, a student at Parkway West, organized the event.
Black Lives Matter is a message some in their community and schools need to hear, they said. Another group held a similarly sized protest in Arnold on Saturday.
“If they’re not ready to hear us, they better be,” Al-Ebadi said. “Because we’re not going away.”
Al-Ebadi’s father, Saad, followed the group, occasionally taking out his camera to film.
“She knows what she wants,” he said proudly.
Megan Compton, 20, a social work major at Southeast Missouri State University, grew up in the area and heard about the protest from her cousin, Paige Compton, 17, a student at Seckman High School.
Megan Compton had attended several protests before and wanted to support her cousin. She also packed extra water and granola bars, and gave advice to the group before they left: Know your rights. Write your parents’ phone numbers on your arm in case you get hurt and/or arrested. And even though the group was smaller, they could make their voices heard.
The group marched a little more than an hour. They paused at different corners. Some passers-by honked, and the group cheered. Some passers-by jeered, and the group waved.
They returned to the park and spread out to rest in the shade of a tree, sweaty but exhilarated. “That,” said Al-Ebadi, “was amazing.”
Compton continued her pep talk. “This stuff matters,” she told the group. “I want to tell you that when you get to college, not everyone is going to be as strong as you all. Keep it going.”
