Hillsboro, Missouri, woman dies day after head-on crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 19-year-old Hillsboro, Missouri, woman died as a result of a head-on collision with a wrong-way driver Monday night, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

Hana C. Maue was pronounced dead at a hospital just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, the day after the crash on Missouri Highway 21 in Jefferson County, according to the highway patrol report. The crash took place south of Highway M.

Maue was driving southbound on Highway 21 just before 9:30 p.m. when her car collided with a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a 16-year-old girl from Festus. The Equinox was going north in the southbound lanes when it collided with Maue's 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser, the highway patrol said.

The 16-year-old driver suffered serious injuries in the crash, and a passenger in her vehicle suffered moderate injuries. The passenger, a male from De Soto, also is 16. All three people involved in the crash were taken to an area hospital.

Both drivers were wearing a seat belt, the highway patrol said. An investigation into the crash is continuing.