Historic St. Louis firehouse renovation creates rare photo phenomenon

A wall built for privacy during a St. Louis home renovation recently became a window into the outside world.

John Grass, co-owner of McAvoy Realty in Lafayette Square, was beginning to remodel an 1877 city firehouse into a single-family home on South 18th Street. The former Firehouse No. 7 was already on its second life, having been destroyed in the Great Cyclone of 1896 and later rebuilt. A work crew had placed a drywall partition around a toilet to use while they worked.

“We turned the corner and I remember seeing it briefly,” said Grass. What he saw was an image of an upside down house, inside of his firehouse. “It only took me a few moments to see it was a camera obscura.”

A camera obscura is defined as a darkened room with a tiny hole for light. Through that hole an image from the outside world is projected, and appears to have been flipped and reversed.

The device, used in the 16th century for painting and drawing, was the predecessor for the pinhole camera, which recorded those images onto photosensitive material. In cases like this one, it is created accidentally.

After seeing the image, Grass used his phone to look up a street view of the area outside and realized that was what he was seeing projected on his bathroom wall.

“It was remarkable to see a naturally occurring physics lesson,” said Grass, pointing to the hole for a doorknob that served as the light source in the room.

“You wonder if the inventors of photography looked at that and said, ‘We could capture these images ... and they could live into eternity.’”