Hochman: 'He wouldn't stop screaming!' With All-Stars in town, Blues fans see the Stanley Cup

So, Kersting and her two kids came across the river from Waterloo. They arrived early and thus “stood in line for an hour, in the rain, in the snow, in the cold,” Kersting said. “Right outside of Union Station by the metal detectors – they didn't have the doors open yet. We were soaked.

“And when the doors opened, it was like Christmas morning. We were running through the door as fast as we could to get into line, so we didn't have to wait so long. We were literally skipping! Just overjoyed to go through. There were a lot of people, just swarming in. … I'm glad my kids have fast feet! She has a broken toe but she still managed to make it down the stairs quick. And Kyson being 6 years old with little legs, he kept up!

“We waited 10 minutes in line and them – bam! – there's Stanley. My heart dropped. I was just so excited.”

“I was way too excited!” 6-year-old Kyson said, while still way too excited.

“He wouldn't stop screaming!” Kelsie recalled.

And as the three of them stood in the hallway, they watched as the line grew. And grew. And grew. Looked like it went all the way back to Waterloo. So many local hockey fans, waiting to get a photo with the Stanley Cup.