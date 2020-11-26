Homeless get a warm Thanksgiving meal in St. Louis, with virus protections in place

"The city did give them to us two days ago," Rev. Larry Rice, who heads New Life, said. The center offers shelter and services to the homeless, sometimes running up against opposition in the city for their methods.

It was a chilly 45 degrees as the homeless, volunteers and staff gathered outside. But Rice said he was thankful that Thursday was dry, and not too windy.

"A lot of (the homeless) don't have family," Rice said. "We become a family on this day. This is an opportunity for them to interact with people rather than sit all alone at a park bench in the cold with no one. A lot of them have been looking forward to this.'

Masks were required to enter the roped-off event area. The food and bus ticket lines were marked with chalk Xs to keep everyone properly distanced.

Dulce Jones, New Life's director of development, said the trouble was worth it to keep everyone safe, particularly because there might not be as many churches or volunteer groups providing meals this year.