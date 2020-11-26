Homeless get a warm Thanksgiving meal in St. Louis, with virus protections in place

ST. LOUIS — Randy Allen, homeless for nearly a decade, said the coronavirus pandemic has made it harder to get food or find a place to shower this year.
"I can't get no help. I can't take a shower, I'm not eating good, I'm not sleeping good," Allen, 38, said. Most recently he said he's been sleeping in a parking garage.
City officials and volunteers for the homeless have said the pandemic presents difficulties in helping the homeless. Shelters have put in social distancing measures, and some who would regularly volunteer have held off this year because of health concerns.
But on Thanksgiving morning, Allen and hundreds of other unhoused people lined up in downtown St. Louis to receive a warm meal, courtesy of New Life Evangelistic Center. Locust Street between 14th and 15th streets was roped off, and people lined up, socially distanced, to receive a packaged meal of turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, bread, green beans and mini pies. They were also given bus tickets and backpacks full of supplies like hand sanitizer, warm socks, hats, gloves, and a hygiene kit.
"I feel really blessed to get something to eat," Allen said. "I didn't know I'd get something today."
New Life has held a Thanksgiving celebration for the homeless every year, and it isn't the first year they've done it outdoors, since their downtown shelter was closed down in 2017. But this year, with coronavirus precautions in place, the process of getting permits was trickier than ever.
"The city did give them to us two days ago," Rev. Larry Rice, who heads New Life, said. The center offers shelter and services to the homeless, sometimes running up against opposition in the city for their methods.
It was a chilly 45 degrees as the homeless, volunteers and staff gathered outside. But Rice said he was thankful that Thursday was dry, and not too windy.
"A lot of (the homeless) don't have family," Rice said. "We become a family on this day. This is an opportunity for them to interact with people rather than sit all alone at a park bench in the cold with no one. A lot of them have been looking forward to this.'
Masks were required to enter the roped-off event area. The food and bus ticket lines were marked with chalk Xs to keep everyone properly distanced.
Dulce Jones, New Life's director of development, said the trouble was worth it to keep everyone safe, particularly because there might not be as many churches or volunteer groups providing meals this year.
"Everyone is afraid, (but) there are more homeless than ever," she said. "We want to show them they're not alone, not forgotten, especially on days like Thanksgiving. It's not just about the turkey dinner ... we want to show that Jesus loves them."
Krystle Purnell, a volunteer, stood next to the line for bus tickets wearing a shirt that read "Thankful grateful blessed" and making sure everyone in line remained socially distanced.
"People don't have as much as they would if not for the virus," she said. "I wanted to find a way to help. I get to see my family and go home, and helping the homeless is such a thing for me."
Rice said New Life is expanding its services to the homeless and has more space than ever in its safehouses for women who are homeless.
When Brisa Lewis, who became homeless this year, burst into tears while sharing her story with the Post-Dispatch, New Life staff approached her and offered her a place to stay, which she accepted.
Lewis, 35, said she's been assaulted several times over the past year, and her boyfriend was killed in August. She's had to rely on herself to get back on her feet, and she is studying to get into home health care.
"I'm uncomfortable asking for help," Lewis said, gripping a suitcase full of belongings. "Larry (Rice) has been helping me. He's been getting me close for work and helped me believe in myself."
By the end of the event, which wrapped up by noon Thursday, Rice said New Life had served food and given supplies to more than 300 homeless people.
"I want to thank Larry Rice. He's a nice guy," Lewis said. "A lot of people don't take time out of their lives to do (anything) for anybody."
