Hot, hot, hot: Heat index to continue to top triple digits across St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis region is bracing for some scorching weather this week as the heat index is expected to continue to reach dangerous highs.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from 11 a.m. Monday through 8 p.m. Wednesday. Forecasters expect the heat index to reach upwards of 109 degrees. There also is a chance for thunderstorms across parts of the region on Wednesday and Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

Sunday's heat index reached 106 in St. Louis.

People are urged to drink plenty of water, stay in an air-conditioned room and check up on relatives and neighbors. Those who go outside are advised to avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day and wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing. Never leave children or pets in cars, forecasters warned.

Forecasters also are urging people to watch for signs of heat exhaustion — dizziness, weakness, heavy sweating and thirst — which can lead to heat stroke. Sip water and move to a cooler area if a person is exhibiting those symptoms.

If someone becomes unconscious or confused, call 911. Heat stroke can be deadly or lead to disability, the National Weather Service said.

St. Louis and St. Louis County officials said they would be ramping up efforts to help residents stay cool this week.

St. Louis' City Emergency Management Agency said those needing a reprieve from the heat can head to a public building, such as a library or community center during business hours. St. Louis County is offering assistance to those having difficulty paying utility bills. Residents can call 1-855-582-3973.

Designated cooling sites could open if the National Weather Service issues an excessive heat advisory or warning. For a full list, click here. Residents should call to confirm if a site is open before heading there.

Nonprofit organization Cool Down St. Louis is offering free air conditioners and utility assistance to those in need, especially for older folks, those with disabilities and those with young children. The nonprofit also recently expanded to cover natural gas bills as well.

Founder Gentry Trotter said the group has received more than 500 applications over the past week and that Cool Down St. Louis expects that number to triple over the coming weeks.

“Overall, we are simply just trying to save lives,” Trotter said.

The Humane Society of Missouri is warning pet owners to watch out for hot asphalt and concrete.

"If you can’t keep your hand on the pavement for 10 seconds, it's too hot for a dog’s paws," the organization said on social media.

Reporter Taylor Tiamoyo Harris contributed to this report.

