House of Pain lawyer says constitutional rights are violated, sends letter to county counselor, president

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A gym that reopened two locations last week plans to continue operating despite a threat of legal action from the St. Louis County counselor.

A lawyer representing the House of Pain fitness centers wrote a letter Saturday alleging St. Louis County's stay-at-home order barring gyms from opening conflicts with federal and state orders.

The letter, sent to St. Louis County Counselor Beth Orwick, alleges St. Louis County does not have the legal authority necessary to impose such restrictions on businesses. Orwick wrote that both locations should close by 5 p.m. Sunday; the gyms are open until 8 p.m., according to the business' website.

"Candidly, the Government's continued targeting of my clients and their gym members is shocking," wrote W. Chris McDonough, who represents House of Pain. The gym has locations in Chesterfield and Maryland Heights. "Your latest letter is obviously in direct retaliation for my clients' exercise of their constitutionally protected right to petition the Government for redress of grievances."