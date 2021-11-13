How hard is it to close a nursing home? Troubled St. Louis County facility has had problems for years

But some are still worried.

Robert Allensworth, a resident of Wood River, Illinois, and former Olin Corp. machinist, in 2018 was diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury after a surgery, and from then on has required constant care. Over the next few years he moved around to a handful of different long-term care facilities.

This spring, he had a three-day trial stay at Normandy Nursing Center, starting on April 12, according to police records and interviews with two of his family members. But late that evening, Normandy Police were called to the nursing home because Allensworth was causing a disturbance, and had barricaded himself in a room with two other people, according to a police report.

Allensworth was taken in an ambulance to South City Hospital, where he was given a psychiatric evaluation. He was taken back to the nursing home on April 14, and then brought back to the hospital once more, on April 15, to pick up a prescription.

His mother, Sharon Allensworth, said when she went to Normandy Nursing Center to pick up her son on April 15, his face and nose were swollen, and he had bruises on his chest. She took him to Alton Memorial Hospital the following day, and learned that he had a fractured nose. She didn’t know when or where he was injured during the three-day period.