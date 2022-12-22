How much snow did St. Louis get? And just how cold will it get Thursday night?

ST. LOUIS — The region saw between 1 and 2 inches of snow Thursday, and the temperature was set to reach near-record lows overnight, according to the National Weather Service.

It was difficult for snowfall reporters to measure accumulation because gusty winds caused drifting, said St. Louis National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Beitscher. Here is what they managed to measure after snow had mostly stopped falling:

Lambert International Airport: 1.8 inches

National Weather Service office in Weldon Springs: 1.9 inches

Union: 1.5 inches

Scott Air Force Base: 2 inches (with some snow still falling)

Reliable measurements were difficult to come by for other areas of the region, Beitscher said.

Temperatures were set to fall to 10 degrees below zero overnight, but the wind chill will make it feel much colder. Wind chills were expected to dip down to as low as 35 degrees below zero. A wind chill warning remains in effect for the metro area through noon Friday.

"Even though the snow is ending, we encourage folks to stay home," Beitscher said.

A wind chill advisory, which means wind chills between minus 15 and minus 25, will follow the warning and be in effect through noon Saturday.

Thursday night won't mark the coldest wind chill St. Louis has ever seen, but it's fairly unusual this early in the winter season, according to the National Weather Service. The region has hit temperatures as cold around this time in December only twice before since reliable records have been kept starting in 1945.

Between Dec. 21-24, 1989, the wind chill measured 38 below zero at Lambert International Airport. The record-setting low was 41 below zero between Dec. 21-26, 1983 at Lambert.

If the wind chill reaches minus 35 overnight, it would tie for the seventh coldest wind chill on record at any point in the year. The last time it reached 35 below was in February 1996.

As of 6 p.m. Thursday, the temperature at the airport was 2 degrees, and the wind chill was minus 19. Jefferson City and Columbia were already below zero by 6 p.m.