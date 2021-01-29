How to find and sign up for COVID-19 vaccines in the St. Louis area

St. Louis County

St. Louis County has an online portal to preregister for vaccinations. The St. Louis County Department of Public Health will sort through applications to determine which phase each person falls into. When vaccinations become available for that phase, the applicants will be invited to make an appointment to get vaccinated. People do not have to be county residents to receive a vaccination.

Contact the department about vaccines: dphcovidvaccine@stlouisco.com

The health department is encouraging residents to use the online or email options if possible, but residents who do not have internet access can call the county hotline at 314-615-2660 on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to preregister.

St. Louis city