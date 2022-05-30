Human remains found at Meramec River boat ramp

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Authorities are investigating human remains found at a Meramec River boat ramp, St. Louis County police announced Monday night.
Detectives responded around 5:30 p.m. to a call about the discovery of adult remains at the Flamm City Boat Ramp on Telegraph Road in Arnold.
Police released no further details. Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators with St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.