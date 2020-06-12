Human remains found in Illinois, investigators ask for help identifying

WASHINGTON PARK — Human remains were recently found in a wooded area of Washington Park, Illinois, and police are asking for the public's help in identifying them.

Findings from a forensic pathologist were returned to investigators on Friday, according to news release from Illinois State Police. The body is described as a black male, between the ages of 50 and 75, with a height between 5 feet and 5-foot-6.

A “Spiderman pajama-type shirt” was found on the body, buried in a northern wooded area of the city, the release read.

The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 6 is investigating. Investigators ask anyone with information to call 618-301-6764 or call CrimeStoppers anonymously at 866-371-8477.

