Human skull from 1800s found at Central West End construction site

ST. LOUIS — Construction workers on a Central West End lot discovered a human skull this week that experts say is likely a remnant of a graveyard relocated in the mid-1800s amid a cholera outbreak.

The skull was found by workers at 4210 Duncan Avenue near Sarah Street where Ventas Inc., a Chicago-based real estate investment trust, is building a $115 million development near the city's Cortex Innovation Community.

The workers found the skull and a piece of a gravestone Monday afternoon, said MariaTeresa Tersigni-Tarrant, a chief investigator with the St. Louis medical examiner's office.

The site was once the Rock Springs Cemetery, Tersigni-Tarrant said.

Rock Springs, also known as the New Catholic Cemetery, operated from 1849 until it was ordered to close in 1869 after a cholera outbreak and growing population prompted St. Louis to require that cemeteries be built outside city limits.

The skull found Monday appeared to be old enough to be from the old cemetery, Tersigni-Tarrant said.

The grave sites at Rock Springs were moved in the 19th century to Calvary Cemetery in north St. Louis, but over the years workers have repeatedly discovered remains apparently left behind.