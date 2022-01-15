Humane Society to require reservations for adoption visits, as COVID-19 precaution

ST. LOUIS — The Humane Society of Missouri announced Saturday that it would require reservations at its two local adoption centers.

The policy is intended to help with social distancing, and limiting the number of people in the adoption centers throughout the day. It will be in effect from Monday through at least Feb. 1 at its adoption centers in St. Louis and Maryland Heights.

Reservations can be scheduled online at hsmo.org/visit.

The Humane Society’s veterinary clinic, Animal Medical Centers of Mid-America, will also reinstate mandatory curbside drop-offs and pickups.

More information about the clinic is available online at amcma.org, or at 314-951-1534.

