Humane Society to require reservations for adoption visits, as COVID-19 precaution
Humane Society cuts adoption fees, making room for expected pet surrenders

Brandyn Patel, left, Dakota Blank, 8, and her father Michael Blank of Chesterfield have a look at their new cat named Tamzin in the cat visiting room at the Humane Society of Missouri on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The animal shelter is cutting adoption fees to make room for more animals. "When people have financial difficulties in the weeks and months ahead we know some animals will be relinquished," said Kathy Warnick, president of HSMO. Because of the cornoavirus threat the adoption center is open by appointment only daily from 11a.m. until 3 p.m. The fee reduction ends Sunday. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

ST. LOUIS — The Humane Society of Missouri announced Saturday that it would require reservations at its two local adoption centers.

The policy is intended to help with social distancing, and limiting the number of people in the adoption centers throughout the day. It will be in effect from Monday through at least Feb. 1 at its adoption centers in St. Louis and Maryland Heights.

Reservations can be scheduled online at hsmo.org/visit.

The Humane Society’s veterinary clinic, Animal Medical Centers of Mid-America, will also reinstate mandatory curbside drop-offs and pickups.

More information about the clinic is available online at amcma.org, or at 314-951-1534.

