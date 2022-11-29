Hundreds gather in St. Louis to watch US beat Iran, advance in World Cup

ST. LOUIS — Hollister Thomas was hoping all day Tuesday that her husband wouldn't be coming home from Qatar just yet.

By the end of a grueling soccer match Tuesday afternoon, her wish came true: Her husband, Travis Thomas, a coach with the U.S. men's national soccer team, won't be headed west for a little while at least. The U.S. defeated Iran 1-0 in a must-win game to avoid elimination from the World Cup and advance to the round of 16.

"My heart rate is just coming down," said Hollister Thomas, 48, of St. Louis. She and her son Shepherd were among hundreds of soccer fans watching the game from the Ultra Club box at CityPark Stadium in St. Louis' Downtown West neighborhood.

The final whistle ended a stretch of hair-rising play as the U.S. scrambled to defend and keep Iran from scoring, as a tie would have eliminated the U.S.

"I was extremely nervous," said Shepherd, 15, a midfielder for St. Louis Scott Gallagher youth club. "I'm totally relieved now."

A trip to Qatar was too expensive, Thomas said. "So we wanted to create as much energy as possible," she said.

Watching the game at CityPark, St. Louis' stadium for its new Major League Soccer team, did the trick — especially as two St. Louis natives, defender Tim Ream and forward Josh Sargent, joined the U.S. starting lineup.

The U.S. now advances to take on the Netherlands at 10 a.m. Central Time Saturday.

The win, and resulting celebration, capped off a day of delirium for soccer fans, both diehard and casual, who began lining up early Tuesday outside some of the region's popular sports bars.

While a windy weekday kept crowds slimmer than for Friday’s U.S.-England match during Thanksgiving weekend, hundreds still showed up at venues across the city, from Amsterdam Tavern in south St. Louis and The Post Sports Bar and Grill in Maplewood to Ballpark Village and CityPark Stadium in downtown St. Louis.

Mike Zuhr and Josh Chambliss tried twice unsuccessfully to get tickets at CityPark to watch the U.S. play in the World Cup — first for the team's opener against Wales, then for Friday's match against England.

The third time was the charm.

“It turned out this was the game to get,” said Chambliss, 38, of Collinsville, seated in the middle of a crowd of about 800 people.

There were always soccer fans in St. Louis, Chambliss said. But the new stadium and MLS team bring them together in one place.

“Now we’ve got a home,” he said.

After nearly a full half of tense, scoreless soccer, the crowd finally erupted 38 minutes in when the U.S. scored its first goal.

They cheered again minutes later when the U.S. scored a second goal. Then they groaned. The goal didn’t count because the player was offside.

Spencer Endres saw the call coming. He jumped from his seat, wagging his fingers furiously as his friends stood up and high-fived.

“I was so excited for half a second, but then I saw that flag go up. No fun,” Endres said at halftime. “But we’ll get another one.”

Endres and five other friends may or may not have skipped class at Washington University in St. Louis to catch the game, he said.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said Endres. “Being with a crowd of people, everyone feeling the emotions — watching that first goal go in is a moment I’ll never forget,” he said.

Outside Amsterdam Tavern in south city, Sean Madden was among a group of about eight people who’d lined up outside the doors before 8 a.m. to grab a seat as soon as it opened, more than five hours before the start of the U.S. game.

Madden, 36, of St. Louis decided Tuesday was the day he’d watch his first soccer games at Amsterdam, a renowned soccer bar established in 2008. A World Cup match between the Netherlands and the host country, Qatar, would make for a good maiden voyage, Madden thought.

He learned America would play Iran in a must-win game only hours later.

“I’ll definitely be sticking around for that,” Madden said.

While Madden came to the game casually, most patrons waiting outside Amsterdam Tavern felt the gravity of Tuesday’s game.

David Jensen had told his friend Kim Kitchell the dates of every U.S. World Cup match as soon as the tournament schedule had been announced. They took the day off of work to get to Amsterdam early and grab a table inside.

“That was not a hard decision at all,” said Jensen, 60, of Crestwood.

Amsterdam has seen rolling crowds since the tournament began, prompting owners to put in extra orders for beer and other drinks.

“Basically we have so much beer it fills up like three basements,” said Billy Holley, a manager.

Closer to game time, Bob Waeltermann, 72, sat at the bar waiting for his friend David Raczkowski. There was no worry about whether Raczkowski could get a seat at the crowded venue; their seats are reserved.

Waeltermann declined to share the cost of the permanent reservation, which he first asked for in 2010.

“The worst they could’ve said was no,” said Waeltermann, of St. Louis, while decked out in blue and white, holding a team jacket from the US men’s 1994 practice uniform. “It’s just too bad it didn’t come with bathroom privileges.”

Waeltermann is a long-time soccer fan, and he attended the 1994 World Cup in the U.S. with his son, then 13 years old.

Jubilant atmospheres like the ones found across the St. Louis region on Tuesday, he said, are an opportunity to hook new soccer fans.

“There are people who might not understand the game, but might just be grabbed by it today,” he said.