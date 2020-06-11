Hundreds gather in Tower Grove for Black Trans Lives Matter march

Other signs and chants invoked the memories of Nina Pop, a transgender woman stabbed to death in Sikeston, Mo., in May, and Tony McDade, a Florida man killed in May by Tallahassee police.

Marchers outlined several demands Thursday. Many of the demands, including defunding police and closing the Medium Security Institution Jail, also dubbed "The Workhouse," in St. Louis, mirrored recent calls for action at protests across the region. Among the added demands were the decriminalization of sex work and for police and media outlets to refrain from misgendering people when they die.

By 9:15 p.m., marchers stopped in a parking lot in Normandy Township to celebrate and host a runway competition. The theme on the runway was "revolutionary realness." They also hosted a vogue dance competition.

Kaylin Gordon, one of the participants in the vogue competition, said he came to the protest to "show his support for the LGBTQIA community."

"It makes me emotional," Gordon said, "because no one in this life should have to go through (violence) for who they are. We are equal."

Earlier Thursday, high school students also organized a protest in Jefferson County.

