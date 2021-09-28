Hurdles arise in St. Charles' bid for controversial statue of Sacagawea, Lewis and Clark

But, since the fundraiser launched Aug. 10, just 52 people have donated $3,885 toward the $50,000 goal to pay for the relocation. Borgmeyer has said taxpayer funds would not be used to acquire the statue.

St. Charles’ quest has supporters, including at least one descendant each of Clark and Sacagawea, who provided comments that the city included in its proposal.

Borgmeyer early last month sought to bolster that by seeking the backing of the Osage Nation, which has a historical connection to Missouri, but the request was rebuffed.

Norman Akers, chairperson of the Osage Nation’s Traditional Cultural Advisors committee, responded in a letter dated Aug. 24, saying the city instead should consider commissioning a new statue.

“The city of St. Charles would be perpetuating an outdated view of Native American women” by obtaining and displaying the Charlottesville statue, Akers said in the letter.

“The other issue is the city of Charlottesville, VA is selling, basically trying to get rid of the sculpture due (to) the controversy surrounding the artwork,” he wrote. “These concerns most likely will follow the statue to your city.”