SUNSET HILLS — Interstate 44 will close at I-270 this weekend for work on the Watson Road bridge, the Missouri Department of Transportation said Monday.
All lanes of eastbound and westbound I-44 between I-270 and Geyer Road will close beginning at 7 p.m. Friday and will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.
The work, which includes bridge girder painting, will allow crews to accelerate construction enough to be able to open the bridge by the end of September, one month early, MoDOT said in a news release.
During the interstate closure, drivers will still be able to get from I-44 to I-270 in both directions, as well as to eastbound Watson Road (Route 366). Detours will be marked.