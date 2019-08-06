ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A fatal vehicle crash Tuesday morning closed eastbound Interstate 70 just east of Wentzville Parkway for about four hours before being reopened just before 10 a.m., Wentzville police said.
The crash occurred around 6 a.m., and involved a tractor-trailer, a pickup and an SUV, Officer Jacob Schmidt said. Police tried life-saving measures, he said, but one person was pronounced dead on the scene. Another was taken to a local hospital.
The road was closed while police investigated the cause of the crash, Schmidt said. The identity of the victim is being withheld while police notify relatives, he said.