I-170 to close this weekend between Page Avenue and St. Charles Rock Road

OVERLAND — Interstate 170 will be closed in both directions between Page Avenue and St. Charles Rock Road this weekend to allow the removal of the driving surface of the Lackland Road bridge over the highway.

The shutdown will begin at 8 p.m. Friday. The Missouri Department of Transportation says all lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

The Lackland bridge will be closed for about seven months to accommodate replacement of the driving surface.

