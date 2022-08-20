I-270 at Lindbergh in North County closed for the weekend

HAZELWOOD — Interstate 270 at Lindbergh Boulevard in north St. Louis County is closed this weekend while the Missouri Department of Transportation demolishes the old Lindbergh bridge, which had not been carrying traffic.
MoDOT suggested drivers find alternate routes to avoid traffic delays through the detour area. The demolition began Friday night, and the route is expected to reopen at 5 a.m. Monday, MoDOT said.
The bridge removal is part of the transportation agency's $278 million I-270 North Project.
Colleen Schrappen
Colleen Schrappen is a reporter at the Post-Dispatch.
