ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The exit ramp from eastbound Interstate 270 to New Halls Ferry Road in North County will close from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The temporary shutdown is needed to allow crews to continue working on new streetlights on the ramp, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.
The work is part of the ongoing $278 million I-270 North renovation project.
Mark Schlinkmann
St. Charles County and transportation reporter
