I-270 exit in north St. Louis County to close as major design-build project begins
Washington Elizabeth

Sign for the Washington/Elizabeth exit on I-270, taken from Google Street View.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Crews will close the eastbound Interstate 270 ramp to Washington Street and Elizabeth Avenue beginning at 8 a.m. Monday as part of the first construction phase of the I-270 North Design-Build project.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said the exit will remain closed until mid-2021.

The $278 million project, which runs through 2023, will improve an 8-mile stretch of the interstate between North Lindbergh Boulevard in Hazelwood and Highway 367 in Bellefontaine Neighbors.

Originally posted April 15.

Sports